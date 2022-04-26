A murder probe was launched after Danielle Ejogbamu, aged 33, was pronounced dead in her home in Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, on March 16.
Read More
A post-mortem examination into Danielle’s death was inconclusive, with further tests being ordered.
It is these tests that South Yorkshire police say could take ‘some months’ to get results for.
MORE: Edenthorpe Dell murder Owlthorpe: Friends to gather in park to remember Sheffield mum Danielle Louise Ejogbamu
Police arrested a 31-year-old man over the death, who was questioned by detectives before being released on bail.
After her death, a number of friends paid tribute to Danielle on Facebook describing Danielle as ‘one of a kind’ and a ‘beautiful, kind, caring person’.
A GoFundMe page was set up after Danielle’s death to raise money for funeral costs and to help support the three children she left behind.
Anyone with information about Danielle’s death should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 105 of March 16.