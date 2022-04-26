Police investigation into death of Sheffield mum-of-three could take months to conclude

The investigation into the death of a Sheffield mum-of-three could take months as further tests are required to establish how she died.

By Harry Harrison
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 10:53 am
Danielle Louise Ejogbamu died last month

A murder probe was launched after Danielle Ejogbamu, aged 33, was pronounced dead in her home in Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, on March 16.

A post-mortem examination into Danielle’s death was inconclusive, with further tests being ordered.

It is these tests that South Yorkshire police say could take ‘some months’ to get results for.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man over the death, who was questioned by detectives before being released on bail.

After her death, a number of friends paid tribute to Danielle on Facebook describing Danielle as ‘one of a kind’ and a ‘beautiful, kind, caring person’.

A GoFundMe page was set up after Danielle’s death to raise money for funeral costs and to help support the three children she left behind.

Anyone with information about Danielle’s death should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 105 of March 16.