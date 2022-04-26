Danielle Louise Ejogbamu died last month

A murder probe was launched after Danielle Ejogbamu, aged 33, was pronounced dead in her home in Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, on March 16.

A post-mortem examination into Danielle’s death was inconclusive, with further tests being ordered.

It is these tests that South Yorkshire police say could take ‘some months’ to get results for.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man over the death, who was questioned by detectives before being released on bail.

After her death, a number of friends paid tribute to Danielle on Facebook describing Danielle as ‘one of a kind’ and a ‘beautiful, kind, caring person’.