Police investigating Sheffield theft appeal for help to trace woman who may be able to assist with probe

Police release CCTV picture as part of Sheffield theft investigation

By Sarah Marshall
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:08 BST
Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman officers would like to speak to, in connection with a theft in Sheffield.

Launching a public appeal today (Tuesday, October 10, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We have released CCTV images of a woman we would like to speak to in connection with a theft.

Police are keen to identify the woman pictured in this image as they believe 'she may be able to assist with enquiries' into a reported theft in Sheffield on Friday, September 29, 2023. Anyone who can help is asked to get in touchPolice are keen to identify the woman pictured in this image as they believe 'she may be able to assist with enquiries' into a reported theft in Sheffield on Friday, September 29, 2023. Anyone who can help is asked to get in touch
Police are keen to identify the woman pictured in this image as they believe 'she may be able to assist with enquiries' into a reported theft in Sheffield on Friday, September 29, 2023. Anyone who can help is asked to get in touch
"It is reported that on Friday, September 29, 2023 a man dropped his bank card on Pitsmoor Road.  It is reported that the victim’s bank card was picked up and used in a number of shops in the city centre and London Road areas.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we’re keen to identify the woman in the image as she may be able to assist with enquiries. Do you recognise her?"

Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via their online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.

You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something

Please quote crime reference number 14/174530/23 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

