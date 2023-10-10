He pleaded guilty to 16 counts of sexually assaulting a woman and 14 counts of outraging public decency

A Barnsley man who exposed himself on buses and sexually assaulted numerous women has been jailed.

Alan Elsworth, aged 52, of Athersley, admitted his offending and was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court during a hearing on Friday, October 6.

Alan Elsworth has been jailed for exposing himself and sexually assaulting women travelling on buses in South Yorkshire

It was revealed that Elsworth filmed himself assaulting his victims while they were on bus journeys in South Yorkshire.

Detective Constable Michelle Jameson, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Elsworth showed absolutely no regard for his victims. He exposed himself on public transport before committing horrific sexual offences against women who should have been able to ride a bus without being subjected to a sexual assault.

"These women have shown tremendous courage and bravery in coming forward to tell us about Elsworth's crimes and we hope the result at court offers reassurance to his victims that he is behind bars and about to serve a four-year sentence."

Elsworth also admitted possessing a prohibited image of a child, extreme pornography and making incident images of a child following the seizure and search of devices at his home address.