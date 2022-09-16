She said the youngsters had just left Carfield Primary School and were walking through Meersbrook Park after school on Tuesday, September 13 when the terriying incident happened.

“They were walking up the grass bank above the playground and there was a man there who threatened them with a kitchen knife,” said the woman, who asked not to be named.

Meersbrook Park, Sheffield, where a man with a knife reportedly threatened to chase and rape a group of primary school children

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He showed them the knife, which had a sizeable blade, and he threatened to chase them and rape them.

"They immediately ran to my ex-partner’s house and he reported it to police.

“My son was really shaken up at the time. They were just walking past the man. They hadn’t aggravated him or anything.

“It’s obviously really, really worrying.

Sheffield school exclusions: The nine secondary schools suspending and expelling the most pupils

"The last thing I want is my son being frightened to use the park.”

She described the man as being in his mid-50s, white and bald. She said he had a wispy beard and was wearing a white T-shirt.

She added that police had said on the day it happened that they believed they knew the man responsible and would be able to find him.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that it was called on Tuesday at around 4.20pm to reports that an unknown man had ‘behaved in a threatening manner towards a group of children’.

A spokesperson for the force said: “It is reported that a group of 10-year-old children were walking through Meersbrook Park when an unknown man is believed to have started being verbally abusive towards the group.

“It is believed the man showed the children a knife while making the threats. The children fled from the park unharmed and told their parents, who then alerted police.

“The park was searched but no individual was located and no knife was found. The investigation has been filed pending any further information becoming available.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the force’s website, quoting incident number 695 of September 13.