Detectives have revealed details of how they found the stolen vehicle which is at the centre of the incident in which a man was dragged along the carriageway while trying to stop his car from being stolen on Tuesday afternoon.

They revealed that the Volkswagen Golf was discovered by officers while searching Glenholme Way and Ravenscroft Avenue in Richmond.

The investigation into a hit and run which saw a man seriously injured as thieves took his car has moved onto a Sheffield suburb. Picture shows police on the scene at Handsworth Road on Tuesday

Acting Det Sgt Lee Freeman, leading the investigation, said: “We were conducting enquiries in and around this location when the Golf taken during this incident was located. Enquiries are now continuing to locate the man who took it.

“The victim was seriously injured during this violent episode. I am keen to speak to any witnesses who saw the incident, saw the vehicle’s movements after it was stolen and fled down Fitzalan Road, witnessed the vehicle being abandoned or those who have any information that would assist this investigation.”

South Yorkshire Police said this afternoon that the victim remains in hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition and they added that his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Detectives have again appealed to the public for information which will help them find the car thieves who had taken the car.

Officers were called to Handsworth Road in Handsworth at around 2pm to reports of a collision between a black Volkswagen Golf and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his fifties, had left his car while entering a shop. An unknown man then reportedly entered the Golf and tried to drive off with it. Upon trying to stop him, the pedestrian was dragged along the carriageway and suffered serious injuries.

They have also appealed for any CCTV footage which may have caught the incident, as well as any dash cam footage which may have been picked up by motorists passing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 383 of January 4.