South Yorkshire Police have today confirmed a Sheffield man has been charged with murder following the death of Armend Xhika last year.

Armend Xhika was stabbed to death when violence flared on Earl Marshal Road, in Fir Vale, and Kirton Road, in Pitsmoor, on Thursday, May 13 2021. The 22-year-old Albanian man was injured when fights broke out.

Armend, who lived on Kirton Road, was taken to A&E at the Northern General Hospital in a car which was then driven off while medics battled to revive him.

Open heart surgery was performed in the hope of saving his life but he died, triggering a murder probe.

Today, Mardov Dushku, 29, of Shirecliffe Lane, Sheffield has been charged with murder in relation to the incident following his arrest this morning.

This charge brings the total number of charges to three, after the charge and remand of Luigi Antonacci, of Scorseby Street, Bradford and Mentor Selmani, 27, of no fixed abode.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested in June of this year and remains released under investigation.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who may have information that can help them piece together the circumstances into Armend’s death.