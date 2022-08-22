News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out

Suspect due in court over murder of Sheffield man Lee Phillips - 18 months on from fatal incident

A 26-year-old man is set to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of Lee Phillips, more than 18 months on from the fatal incident.

By Sarah Marshall
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 9:23 am

Lee Phillips, aged 45, died following a reported assault in the High Green area of Sheffield in the early hours of Saturday, January 30, 2021.

He was found seriously injured on South Road shortly after 1am that day, and died en-route to hospital.

Court documents show that William Parr, of Hall Park Head, Stannington, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court charged with Mr Phillips’ murder today.

Lee Phillips

Most Popular

The court appearance is set to take place over 19 months after Mr Phillips’ death.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield United fans raise concerns about 'aggressive' Bramall Lane stewards as...

Tributes made to Mr Phillips in the days following his death described him as a ‘friendly’ and ‘lovely’ person.

Posting on Facebook, Michelle Fowler wrote: “R.I.P Lee, such a lovely man, always had time for a chat. He will be missed.”

Sarah Louise added: “The friendliest person, known him since I was 14.

“He always spoke, always had time for a chat. Truly heartbroken.”