Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Phillips, aged 45, died following a reported assault in the High Green area of Sheffield in the early hours of Saturday, January 30, 2021.

He was found seriously injured on South Road shortly after 1am that day, and died en-route to hospital.

Court documents show that William Parr, of Hall Park Head, Stannington, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court charged with Mr Phillips’ murder today.

Lee Phillips

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court appearance is set to take place over 19 months after Mr Phillips’ death.

Tributes made to Mr Phillips in the days following his death described him as a ‘friendly’ and ‘lovely’ person.

Posting on Facebook, Michelle Fowler wrote: “R.I.P Lee, such a lovely man, always had time for a chat. He will be missed.”

Sarah Louise added: “The friendliest person, known him since I was 14.