Police in bid to catch nuisance bikers in Sheffield parks
Police officers are on a mission to identify nuisance bikers wreaking havoc in Sheffield parks.
South Yorkshire Police said the force has received numerous reports of nuisance bikers riding around Mortomley Park and Angram Bank Park, both in High Green.
Officers have been speaking to local residents to compile information on the bikers in a bid to identify the culprits.
The force said: “We have been receiving calls with reference to nuisance motorbikes in the vicinity of Mortomley Park, Angram Bank Park and areas in between.
“If you do witness this type of nuisance or know any details of the riders, please report it.
“We have been collating details from some of the local residents so that we can stop these youths from riding these bikes in a populated playground and park area, and to stop them causing damage to the football pitches and grass area.
“Any information will be used in confidence.”