Cannabis plants worth £11,000 found in house on Sheffield estate
Cannabis plants worth £11,000 were discovered during a police raid of a house on a Sheffield estate.
Officers seized the plants from a property in Emerson Close Parson Cross.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Criminal groups involved in the growing of cannabis are often involved in other serious organised crime and don’t care about the harm their activity can cause to the most vulnerable people in our society and this can often include the persons who are forced into their respective activities.
“We target the right people for the right reasons at the right time.
“Should you have any information and intelligence regarding the use and distribution of drugs within your area then please feel free to contact us.”
