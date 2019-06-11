'Shameless' thief sentenced to three years behind bars for sneak-in burglaries at Sheffield homes
A woman has been jailed for carrying out a series of sneak-in burglaries in Sheffield, including one at the home of an 88-year-old acquaintance.
Lisa King, 37, of Main Road, Darnall, was jailed for three years during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday, after pleading guilty to offences of burglary, attempted burglary, fraud and handling stolen goods.
Detective Sergeant Wayne Price, who led the investigation, said: “King had no regard for her victims, she entered their homes, shamelessly taking their belongings and looking for valuable items and cash.
“She was stealing to fund her drug habit, her actions were shameless. “These crimes are extremely distressing for victims who have their homes and privacy violated. I am pleased that King has been served with a custodial sentence and I hope her victims feel reassured by our action.”
King carried out the first burglary on January 16 this year, after gaining access access to a house in Queen Mary Road, Woodthorpe.
She entered the property through the back door, and once inside, she took bank cards, a laptop and several personal documents.
King later attempted to use the bank cards to buy items at a premises close to her victims home. A week later, she targeted an 88-year-old woman, who she had known for several years from visiting a family member who lived nearby.
King entered the elderly woman’s home and stole cash, bankcards, a purse and jewellery, whilst her victim sat unaware in her living room.