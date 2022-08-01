Police hunt mounted for drug dealer who has gone missing from a Doncaster prison

A police hunt has been mounted for a missing prisoner allowed out on day release.

By Liam Fitzpatrick
Monday, 1st August 2022, 1:59 pm
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 2:00 pm

Lewis Peters, aged 26, is wanted by police after failing to return from day release on July 28.

Read More

Read More
Raymond Ellis: Police reveal why Sheffield sex attacker's sentence had to be inc...

Peters is white, around six feet tall and is of a stocky build with short brown hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Lewis Peters, 26, is wanted after failing to return from his release on temporary licence to HMP Hatfield in Doncaster

MORE: Meersbrook Park attack: Man charged with assaulting emergency worker in Sheffield

He normally has a beard.

MORE: Police report to look for smashed up van in Sheffield leads to arrest of man wanted for burglary

Peters, a convicted drug dealer, is believed to have a tattoo sleeve on his right arm of religious images, and a tattoo on his left arm that says ‘Rylan’.

Peters, who is serving a 12 year sentence at HMP Hatfield for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, has links to Nottingham, Birmingham and the Boston area of Lincolnshire.

Prisoners are allowed out on day release to help them integrate back into society ahead of their full release.

Anyone who has seen Peters should not approach him but should ring 999 immediately and quote incident number 39 of July 28 2022.