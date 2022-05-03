Officers in Barnsley are trying to find Liam Jones, aged 26, after he failed to appear on November 12 last year, in connection to possession with intent to supply drugs.

They have put out an appeal for information this afternoon as they try to track him down.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said today in a statement: “Since this time, officers have carried out extensive enquiries to trace Jones including several searches at addresses linked to Jones, and other investigative checks. We are now asking for the public’s help to locate him.

“Jones is white and described as about 6ft tall and muscular. He has ginger/blonde hair that is shaved at the sides and curled on the top and he is normally clean shaven.”

Police have today said that they want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Jones recently, or knows where he may be staying.

They said he has links to Barnsley town centre and the Darton/Barugh Green and Woolley Edge areas.

They are warning that anyone who sees Jones, should not approach him but should instead call 999.

If you have any other information about where he might be, you can call 101 quoting investigation number 14/185476/19.