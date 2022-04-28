If you recognise anyone in the images, please contact South Yorkshire Police.
1. Gary Beck
Police are asking for your help to locate 23-year-old Gary Beck.
Beck is wanted in connection with reported offences of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, and theft of a motor vehicle.
Beck is described as being 5ft 10ins tall, with straight blonde hair, but he is known to keep his hair very short or shaved.
Do you know Beck? Do you know where he might be?
Please call 101 quoting crime number 14/66403/20. Alternatively, you can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.
2. Ramyar Sayed
Police in Doncaster are appealing for information on the whereabouts of wanted man Ramyar Sayed.
Sayed, 22, is wanted in connection with reported offences of malicious communications, coercive control and stalking.
The offences are reported to have been committed in Doncaster between January and November 2020.
Sayed, who is believed to have connections to Newcastle as well as Doncaster town centre, is described as having short, straight black hair and a short black beard. He also has a tattoo on his neck, which is believed to say ‘bakawm’.
Have you seen Ramyar? Do you know where he might be?
Please call 101 quoting incident number 213 of 26 October 2020. You can also give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.
3. John Eric Wells
Officers in South Yorkshire Police's Major Crime team are asking for your help to find wanted man John Eric Wells.
Wells is also believed to go by the names Howard Walmsley and Howard Hemmings.
The 61-year-old, who is originally from South Yorkshire, is wanted in connection with three high value romance frauds, during which three victims lost money totalling more than £400,000.
The offences are reported to have taken place from September 2014 onwards. The victims lived in locations across the UK including Doncaster, Sussex and London.
Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Wells recently, or has information which may help officers with their enquiries. It is possible Wells is currently living outside the UK.
If you see him, or you have any information which may help, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting investigation number A54532/17.
4. Ahmed Farrah
Detectives investigating the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett are appealing to find the man pictured.
Ahmed Farrah, aged 29, who is also known as Reggie, is wanted in connection to Mr Brissett’s murder, as the investigation progresses.
If you see Farrah, please call 999. If you have any other information as to where he might be, please call either 101 or the incident room to speak to detectives directly on 01709 443507. You can also speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Please quote incident number 827 of 14 August 2018 when passing on information.
