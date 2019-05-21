Police hunt for gunman continues after boy, 16, is shot in Sheffield
A police hunt for a gunman is continuing today after a boy, aged 16, was shot in Sheffield.
The teenager was shot in his leg in Spital Lane, off Spital Hill, Burngreave, at 12.10am on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition and underwent surgery but has since been discharged.
The shooting is being treated as a targeted attack.
It took place just metres away from where 17-year-old Tarek Chaiboub was shot dead in nearby Spital Street in 2008 when the S3 gang imploded after the teenager was blamed for passing on information which led to a near-fatal attack on a fellow gang member. His killers were jailed for 110 years between them.
Extra police patrols have been ordered in a bid to restore calm in the community in the wake of the gun attack.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 and quote incident number 7 of May 19.