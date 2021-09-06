An investigation was launched after an 18-year-old woman reported a sex attack in a car in Endcliffe Park on Tuesday, March 29.

The incident took place on a day when large crowds gathered in the park after lockdown eased, allowing groups to meet up again outdoors.

It took place in a car which had been parked in one of the spaces at the entrance to the park.

A woman reported being raped in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield, on March 29

The man accused of the rape was described as Asian and aged in his 20s.

But five months on, detectives have closed the case unless any new information comes to light.

They said all possible lines of enquiry have been explored but to no avail.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Following extensive efforts by specialist officers, the investigation into this incident has now concluded.

“All possible lines of enquiry have been thoroughly explored and updates and support have been available to the victim and her family throughout the investigation.

“Whilst we are satisfied that officers have explored every investigative opportunity available to them, any new information that comes to light will be re-examined in line with the victim’s wishes.”

Last week two teenage boys were jailed over a sex attack in another Sheffield park.

The boys, both aged 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were sentenced over an attack in High Hazels Park, Darnall, which took place last November.

One was jailed for seven years after being found guilty of rape and theft.