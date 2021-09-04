Armed police respond to incident on major Sheffield road
Armed police have been called to an incident on a major road in Sheffield.
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 2:32 pm
A number of officers have been spotted on Barnsley Road, Fir Vale, at the junction with Herries Road, today, Saturday, September 4, at around 1.30pm.
Benjamin Moat, who shared this photo, said there were ‘several’ armed police officers at the scene, close to Northern General Hospital, along with a number of police dogs.
The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and we will bring you more information as we get it.