A man wanted by the police over a brutal attack on his ex-partner has not yet been tracked down.

Detectives investigating an attack on 23-year-old Britney Salim in her home in Fox Hill Crescent, Fox Hill, on Saturday, April 12, believe her ex-partner, Shaka Williams, could hold vital information.

Shaka Williams

The 31-year-old has been circulated as ‘wanted’ by South Yorkshire Police but has not yet come forward.

He has links to Westfield, Halfway, Arbourthorne and Woodthorpe.

Britney, a mum-of-one, was left fighting for life after the attack.

She suffered broken ribs, internal bleeding, swelling on her brain, a broken jaw, facial fractures and a collapsed lung.

She has undergone surgery and blood transfusions as medics battle to save her life.

Her brother is offering a £1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Williams.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “A number of enquiries are ongoing to try and locate Williams.

“We would like to thank the public for their continued support in trying to locate him and would continue to encourage any sightings to be reported to police.”

Family friend Katie Bashforth, who has set up an online fundraising page for Britney and her daughter, said: “We want to thank everyone for all their kind words and support through this difficult time and the generous donation we have received.”

"If you have seen him or know where he is, we urge you to get in touch with us by calling 101 quoting incident number 561.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."