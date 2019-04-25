Have your say

A man is still wanted by the police over the rape of a girl under 16 in Sheffield.

Detectives investigating a rape and sexual assault in Sheffield, which was reported last September, released CCTV images yesterday of a man they believe could hold vital information.

Do you know this man?

He is still being circulated as ‘wanted’ by the force this morning.

Few details have been released by South Yorkshire Police around the circumstances of the sex attacks other than ‘extensive enquiries have been ongoing to identify the offender and when and where the offences exactly occurred’.

The man police want to trace is believed to be between 18 and 21 years old.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 961 of September 30.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.