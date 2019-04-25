Drugs and cash were found during raids of two homes in Doncaster in the fight against organised crime in the town.

Officers raided homes in Mexborough and Denaby on Tuesday and found cannabis and cash.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley

District Commander for Doncaster, Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, said: “We hope the work being carried out will send a clear message that organised crime will not be tolerated in Doncaster.

“Criminal and anti-social behaviour is having a negative impact on this community and we are committed to stamping it out.”

Chief Supt Morley also urged those living in Mexborough with concerns about organised crime to come forward.

He added: “To be truly successful in tackling this behaviour we need help from the community.

“I would urge anyone with concerns or information to contact us and help us to get these people off the streets.”

Officers have concentrated on tackling organised crime in Mexborough over recent months with a number of gang members now behind bars.

The Pitsmoor Shotta Boys gang, which originated in Sheffield, took a hold in Mexborough after several members were re-housed there.

The gang became embroiled in drug dealing and anti-social behaviour and left some residents living in fear.

But earlier this year it was revealed that three quarters of known gang members were either in jail or are currently going through the criminal justice system as police concentrate on dismantling the group.

Over 100 homes have been raided in the area and a number of guns and drugs have been found.