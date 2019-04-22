A wanted man fleeing police ran into a stranger’s house in South Yorkshire and threatened to stab the terrified occupants with a needle.

He also threatened to stab police officers with a syringe after they chased him through a Doncaster park yesterday evening.

Police said officers had pursued the man across Schofield Park, in Mexborough, and onto Oak Close, where he initially threatened an officer with a needle.

He then ran into a stranger’s house through the open rear door, and threatened to stab the stunned occupants before issuing the same threat to two more police officers.

The man, who was wanted on recall to prison, was eventually arrested on Oak Road on suspicion of affray and burglary.