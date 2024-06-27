Dog led to arrest of man with machete and detained man in Sheffield woodland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dog helped track down two men in woodland who were fleeing from police, and helped in the arrests of two more, in a matter of weeks.

Police dog Louis, a general purpose dog for South Yorkshire Police, followed the scent of a number of wanted individuals between May 28 and June 15.

On June 15, the dog and his handler attended Reney Walk, Greenhill, Sheffield, following reports of a man in possession of a machete making threats to damage vehicles and property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PD Louis tracked a scent from the scene and an 18-year-old man stopped at the sight of him and was arrested, stating he would have attempted to have run away, had the dog not been there.

SYP

Later in the same shift, PD Louis’ handler had to pursue the driver of a car believed to have been stolen and found the vehicle abandoned on the Parson Cross estate.

Suspects were spotted in the distance and tried to escape, but PD Louis was released and caught up with them.

The dog brought the 17-year-old boy to a half by grabbing his arm, and the boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On May 28, PD Louis and his handler attended Oates Close in Rotherham following reports that a wanted man had become violent to officers and fled.

PD Louis

The dog tracked over a hundred metres, before taking his handler through sharp turns and into woodland.

The man was found in dense shrubbery and failed to comply, so PD Louis was released and detained the 26-year-old man by grabbing his leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just two days later, a man wanted on recall to prison fled from officers into woodland by Overend Road, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield.

PD Louis tracked several hundred metres, before taking a sharp turn behind a building and found the man was hiding in shrubbery at the base of a tree.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Each month our General Purpose Dogs detain on average 30 suspects.