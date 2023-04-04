A South Yorkshire Police dog found as an abandoned and unloved stray less than two years ago has helped in more than 25 arrests.

PD Buzz was found wondering the streets of Bradford in August 2021 having been abandoned by his previous owner. Despite being microchipped, Buzz’s registered owner avoided all contact with authorities and did not want him, leaving him without a permanent home.

Eventually, Buzz found his way to Cliffe Kennels in Barnsley and dazzled South Yorkshire Police with his potential as a police dog. Now, after a sterling first year of service, PD Buzz has been awarded SYP’s Animal of the Year award and his handler, PC Ashley Green, is very proud.

He said: “His rough start in life hasn’t impacted on his loyalty and power to protect, we respect each other and face everything as a team. Our first year has been amazing, I believe I have the best job in the world, spending every day with my best friend. I am looking forward to what the next chapter of our career holds.”

Police Dog Buzz

In his first year, PD Buzz was “fundamental” in 26 arrests, 71 pursuits and 38 searches for missing people.

In October 2022, PC Green and PD Buzz were called to reports of concern for a woman on a Sheffield street. After PD Buzz followed her scent to a nearby address, it became apparent she was being threatened by a man, who was acting aggressively. The man was quickly detained, and the woman safeguarded.