Each month, SYP’s dogs find an average of 50 concealed items with their incredible sense of smell.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two experienced dogs, who joined South Yorkshire Police in 2021, have bonded with new handlers to take the next step in their careers.

Dog handlers PC Dan Hurst and PC Dave Whittle have welcomed police dogs Milo and Dexter respectively into their new roles and homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Hurst said: “Police dogs are one of the best pieces of kit we have in our police force. Nothing compares to their nose’s ability.

“I can’t wait to get back out there now with both our big and little dogs and see how their abilities complement each other.”

From left to right- PC Dave Whittle and PD Dexter, Inspector Dan Garside, PC Dan Hurst and PD Milo.

A four-week course at force’s dog training school in Sheffield allows the dog and handler to bond, and ensures the dog respects the handler and follows directions.

Both dogs are trained in finding Class A drugs, firearms, ammunition, and can even detect the ink in plastic and paper notes to combat money laundering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each month, SYP’s dogs find an average of 50 concealed items with their incredible sense of smell.

PD Milo, a four-year-old Labrador, and PD Dexter, a four-and-a-half-year-old Springer Spaniel, live at home with their handlers, becoming family as well as colleagues.

Inspector Dan Garside from the police dog training school said: “From observations and comments by the training team delivering the course, it was remarked on the high standards displayed by both PC Hurst and PC Whittle alongside their PDs, Milo and Dexter.

“Expectations are high as these two new teams set to work aiding the varied investigations which our specialist search dogs - I have no doubt that these expectations will be met with ease.”