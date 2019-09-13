Attacker on the run after stabbing in Sheffield street
An attacker who stabbed a man in a Sheffield street is on the run today.
The man knifed a 35-year-old man in an attack in Spital Street, Burngreave, yesterday afternoon.
CRIME: Man stabbed in same Sheffield street where one teenager was killed and another injured in shootings
An eyewitness claimed the attack was due to a drugs turf war.
South Yorkshire Police said an injured man was taken to hospital and that no arrests have yet been made.
In May, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the same street.
He underwent surgery and survived, but in 2008, 17-year-old Tarek Chaiboub was shot dead on the same street when fellow members of the S3 gang he was part of turned against him.
His killer were jailed for a total of 110 years behind bars.