The ‘Be Kind’ bear on The Moor was ripped off its plinth in the early ours of Sunday morning and needs significant repairs.

Police believe this happened at around 3.15am on Sunday, August 1 and the Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team are carrying out enquiries to identify those responsible.

Inspector Ali Bywater said: “The bears are a wonderful addition to our city centre and families from across South Yorkshire are getting so much pleasure out of spotting them in their summer holidays.

The 'Be Nice' bear on The Moor.

“Even more importantly, they are raising much-needed cash to keep our very precious children’s hospital going – a place which saves children’s lives.

“That anyone would want to damage the bears is beyond belief and is completely unacceptable. I want to assure people that we are carrying out enquiries in a bid to identify the offenders.

“The damaged bear was covered in the words ‘Be Kind’ – it’s a shame that some people can’t follow that simple bit of advice. If you know who is responsible, then please contact us.”

Artist George Low said: “Whoever broke it is probably feeling really guilty.

The bear has been ripped off its plinth by vandals.

“I don’t know how it got damaged but I’ll give the benefit of the doubt, and I’d say it’s better to focus on the positives aspects of the trail.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/118431/21.