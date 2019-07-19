Barnsley teenagers charged over gunshots incident at house
Two teenagers have been charged over an incident in which gunshots were reportedly fired.
Police were called out to Cooper Road, Darton, amid reports that a window had been broken by a firearms discharge on Sunday, July 14, at 3am.
A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with possession of a firearm with no firearms certificate in place, possession of ammunition and threats to kill.
Jacob Robinson, aged 19, of Bridge Street, Barnsley, has been charged with possession of a firearm with no firearms certificate in place, possession of ammunition and possession of cannabis.
Both suspects appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court today, and have been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, August 15.