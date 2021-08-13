Police close major Sheffield city centre road over concern for man's safety
A busy Sheffield road was blocked off during Thursday's rush hour after police were called to reports of concern for the safety of a man.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 1:29 pm
South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to Park Square Roundabout at 5.30pm due to concern for safety of a man in his 20s.
Emergency services attended the scene and the man was brought to safety.
The incident had caused bus and tram services to be diverted to alternative routes.
The traffic returned to normal not long after.