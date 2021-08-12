Boy, 15, tragically dies in hospital today after stabbing

The 15-year-old died in hospital this morning (Thursday August 12), having been treated by doctors there since the incident on Sunday, August 8.

Police were called at around 2pm on Sunday following reports that a teenage boy had been stabbed on Fish Dam Lane, Monk Bretton, Barnsley.

When they arrived, they found the boy with a stab wound to his chest.

The 15-year-old died in hospital, four days after being found with a stab wound to his chest (file picture)

The boy has not yet been named and police say they are continuing their investigations.

Det Chief Insp Mark Oughton, the detective leading the investigation, said: “The investigation is ongoing, but sadly, I can confirm that the victim passed away in hospital this morning (Thursday). His family continue to be supported by specialist officers at this incredibly difficult time.

“I know this news will be distressing for the local community, but I want to reassure people that this was an isolated incident, and there is no wider risk to the public.

“As our enquiries into the initial assault continue, we remain keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened. If you have any information that might help us, please contact 101 quoting incident number 508 of 8 August 2021. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

A 17-year-old boy from Barnsley appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (10 August) charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon. He was remanded in custody.