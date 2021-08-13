South Yorkshire Police said they were called at around 7pm yesterday, Thursday, August 12, to reports of shots fired in Gleadless Road.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Witnesses reported seeing a group of unknown offenders in the area before shots were reportedly heard to be fired.

“Officers attended the scene and located evidence consistent with firearms discharge.”

A police cordon remains in place on Newfield Green Road

Police added that no injuries had been reported.

Police tape could be seen this morning around a car park behind a row of shops at Newfield Green, with officers securing the area.

A shopkeeper, who declined to be identified, said there had been an increasing amount of criminal activity in the area, which was mostly drug related.

"I've seen gangs here and I believe they are all drug related. Sometimes they would bring out knives and we really don't feel safe,” they said.

A police cordon remains in place in Gleadless

"I think the police should increase their presence here. This is not the first time this has happened.

"We do not want the police to take action only when somebody dies – that would be too late.

"We open our shop as early as 6am so imagine when it’s dark. It is also not a well-lit area and we fear for our safety,” she said.

The police have now called for witnesses to assist them in their investigation.