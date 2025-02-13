A driver has been clocked at 122mph in a residential street in South Yorkshire.

Almost half of UK police forces (48 per cent) have caught motorists driving over 90mph on 30mph roads – more than three times the speed limit – according to new data analysed by the RAC.

Police released details of speeding motorists in response to a Freedom of Information request.

The FOI results from the UK’s 45 police forces reveal the extreme speeds some people are reaching on the UK’s roads.

A motorist was clocked doing over 120mph in a residential South Yorkshire Street. Photo shows police speed checks. Photo: Scott Merrylees, National World | National World

The South Yorkshire motorist caught at 122mph was clocked in an area which was covered by a 30mph limit, and was the highest speed recorded in the country in those circumstances, according to the police data.

The next highest reported was 113mph in Sussex.

South Yorkshire Police also reported that they recorded a motorist travelling at 146mph on a 50mph southbound stretch of the M1 near Sheffield.

Higher speeds, nationally, were 167mph on a 70mph stretch of the M1 in Leicestershire, and 161mph on a 50mph eastbound stretch of the A303 in Somerset.

Government data shows speed is the biggest factor reported in fatal road collisions – it is a factor in 58 per cent of fatalities, and in 43 per cent of road collisions of all severities.

In 2023, speed contributed to 888 fatalities and 39,882 collisions of all severities.

RAC road safety spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “Although this data is a snapshot, it shines a light on the incredibly dangerous actions of a few, that are putting law-abiding road users at serious risk. Thankfully, the police were on hand to catch these drivers.”

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for roads policing Chief Constable Jo Shiner said: “We know that some incidents of going over the speed limit can be genuine mistakes or errors but the speeds cited here are clearly drivers taking deliberate decisions to travel at excessive speeds, putting everyone at risk.

“Speed limits are set based on many factors including the road layout, what’s in the surrounding area and taking into account where there might be more vulnerable road users. Choosing to drive above those limits is reckless, selfish and completely unacceptable.

“We all have a responsibility to keep each other safe and do whatever we can to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads each day.”