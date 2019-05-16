Police catch driver speeding at 110mph on South Yorkshire motorway
A speeding driver was clocked at 110mph by a police car following him along a South Yorkshire motorway.
The motorist, who was driving a BMW 5 series, was caught speeding on the M1 in the early hours of yesterday.
When he was pulled over by police officers who recorded his speed as they followed him, he said he had just collected his girlfriend from the airport and was rushing to get home.
In a Facebook post, South Yorkshire Police’s operational support unit, said: “Apologies for the poor quality of the photo, but if you look closely in the bottom right hand corner of the screen, you will see the speed the BMW 5 series in front of our police car was travelling at on the M1 motorway.
“To make matters worse, this was on the approach to where motorway maintenance staff had just closed one of the lanes, but the driver of this car didn't even slow down at all.
“The car was stopped and the driver has been reported on summons.
“When asked why he was travelling so fast he said he had just picked his girlfriend up from the airport and was in a rush to get home. Well, we will be arranging a hot date for him with a magistrate, after which I'm sure he won't be able to pick up his girlfriend from the airport again, as there's a very good chance he won't have a licence for a while.”