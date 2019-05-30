Police catch cyclist riding bike along M1 near Sheffield

A cyclist has been fined after being caught by the police riding their bike along the M1 near Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 30 May, 2019, 12:45
A cyclist was caught riding a bike along the M1 near Sheffield last night

The cyclist was caught on the motorway, close to the exit for junction 34 at Tinsley, last night.

In a tweet, South Yorkshire Police said: “We received numerous calls last night of someone who thought it was a good idea to cycle down the M1.

“Clearly, for numerous reasons, it isn’t.

“Person located, removed from the network and also fined for what was an extremely silly thing to do.”

