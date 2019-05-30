Man suffered facial, arm and chest injuries in stabbing in Doncaster
A man suffered facial, chest and arm injuries in a stabbing in Doncaster.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 30 May, 2019, 12:30
The 34-year-old was attacked during an incident in Parkway North, Wheatley, just after 6pm yesterday.
He was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield by ambulance.
South Yorkshire Police said his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
No arrests have yet been made. Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 758 of May 29.