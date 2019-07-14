Police called to Sheffield suburb over ‘concerns for woman’
Police were called to a Sheffield suburb today over ‘concerns for a woman’.
By Dan Hayes
Sunday, 14 July, 2019, 15:18
A police car, crime scene investigation van and ambulance were seen around 1pm today on Sackville Road in Crookes.
A police spokesperson confirmed they had been called to Crookes after concerns were raised about a woman at an address.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Enquiries were ongoing, they said, adding that at this stage they believed the incident to be ‘isolated and non-suspicious’.