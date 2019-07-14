Police called to Sheffield suburb over ‘concerns for woman’

Police were called to a Sheffield suburb today over ‘concerns for a woman’.

By Dan Hayes
Sunday, 14 July, 2019, 15:18

A police car, crime scene investigation van and ambulance were seen around 1pm today on Sackville Road in Crookes.

A police spokesperson confirmed they had been called to Crookes after concerns were raised about a woman at an address.

Police were called to Sackville Road in Crookes.

Enquiries were ongoing, they said, adding that at this stage they believed the incident to be ‘isolated and non-suspicious’.