A police probe is under way into an attempted ram raid of a Sheffield supermarket.

South Yorkshire Police said a vehicle was driven into security bollards outside the Co-op in High Street, Ecclesfield, at 5.05am yesterday, but the car failed to damage the shop doors to allow crooks to get inside.

Ram raiders attempted to break into the Co-op in Ecclesfield

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 99 of April 2.

