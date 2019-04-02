Man told to prepare for custody after admitting sexually assaulting girl, 15

A 27-year-old man has been told to ‘prepare for custody’ after he admitted committing a sex offences against a 15-year-old girl.

Robert Foster entered guilty pleas to two counts of sexual assault during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court today.

Foster will be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on April 26

Foster, of St John’s Road, Rotherham entered a not guilty plea to a third charge of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, concerning the same complainant.

Prosecutor, James Baird, said the Crown could accept his two guilty pleas and would not request a trial for the third chargee.

The two offences were committed against a 15-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on September 24 last year.

Judge Rachael Harrison adjourned sentence until April 26 to allow for a pre-sentence report to be prepared, and told Foster to prepare for custody.

“You will get one opportunity for a pre-sentence report. The fact I’m giving you a pre-sentence report and bail doesn’t mean you’ll get anything other than a custodial sentence.

“You should prepare yourself for that,” said Judge Harrison.

She told him he would need to put himself on the sex offenders’ register from today’s date.