They were found when officers raided two homes in coordinated strikes in Ecclesfield under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

South Yorkshire Police said both properties had been converted to be used purely for the production of cannabis.

Cannabis plants worth £300,000 have been discovered in homes in Sheffield after police raids

Two men arrested over the raids have since been charged.