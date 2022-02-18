Police discover £300,000 drug dens in series of raids in Ecclesfield, Sheffield
Cannabis plants worth £300,000 have been discovered during police raids in Sheffield.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 9:10 am
They were found when officers raided two homes in coordinated strikes in Ecclesfield under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
South Yorkshire Police said both properties had been converted to be used purely for the production of cannabis.
Two men arrested over the raids have since been charged.
South Yorkshire Police said: “This is organised crime which fuels violence and devastation in the community and we are committed to tackling it.”