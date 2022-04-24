The neighbourhood policing team responsible for Parson Cross, Fox Hill, Longley and Southey, had officers patrolling the streets on bikes on Saturday in a bid to make them more accessible to more people and so that they were ready to react to incidents reported to the team while they were riding around communities.
The team publicised the officers’ phone numbers and planned route in advance and residents were urged to get in touch to report anti-social behaviour or to discuss local issues.
The officers involved covered 17.3 miles.
The team said: “17.3 miles, 4hr 24mins pedalling, people engaged with - lots.
“Police team more visible, accessible and familiar.
“Increased knowledge about local people and local problems.
“Deterrent, showing a presence and enforcing the law.
“Structured community engagement.”
The live interactive bike patrols support interactive foot patrols launched last year.