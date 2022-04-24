Operation Scorpion involved roads policing officers and the off-road bike intervention team patrolling the city and intercepting those who use the roads to commit crime and cause harm in communities.

The Safety Camera Partnership was also involved in the operation.

During the day of action, officers seized a stolen Volkswagen E-UP, which was seized from Grimesthorpe Road in Burngreave.

The vehicle had been stolen from Nether Edge two days earlier.

A motorbike was seized in the Batemoor Road area following reports of it being driven unsafely.

Following a short pursuit, during which the rider managed to evade arrest, the bike was found abandoned and it was discovered that it had been stolen from elsewhere in the city earlier this year.

A second bike, an orange KTM, was seized from Manchester Road in Stocksbridge, after being found without insurance.

While patrolling the roads, officers also arrested a wanted man, who had been recalled to prison and was wanted for questioning in connection with a recent dangerous driving offence.

The 19-year-old was spotted in the lower Manor area and using officers resources from the roads policing group, off-road bike intervention team, dog handling unit and National Police Air Service he was chased through local parkland and detained.

Speed checks were also carried on 13 roads across the city, including locations in Manor Park, Meadowhead, Rivelin Valley, Loxley, Totley, Normanton Springs and Shirecliffe.

Across the day, 74 drivers were found to be speeding.

Superintendent Lydia Lynskey of South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit, said: “By detecting and disrupting criminals and criminal behaviour in action, and displaying a high visibility police presence, we are able to show our communities that we continue to sustain public protection and deny criminals the use of the roads.