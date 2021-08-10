Police appeal over £1,000 booze shoplifting spree at Crystal Peaks shopping centre in Sheffield

Officers have released a CCTV image ‘in connection to their ongoing enquiries’ into a theft from the Sainsbury’s supermarket at the shopping centre in Waterthorpe, Sheffield.

Police were called out on July 19 after a man entered the supermarket and took bottles of spirits. He was said to have taken the security tags off and left without paying.

Officers say the the spirits were put into a waiting vehicle, the man returning to the store where and picked up more bottles of spirits, removed tags and again left without paying.

Police want to speak to this man over an investigation at a supermarket at Crystal Peaks

Thefts of bottles of spirits by the suspect, believed to have struck five times, are believe to be worth over £1,000.

A spokesman said: “Officers believe the man pictured could hold useful information and are appealing for anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information, call 101 quoting investigation 14/111676/21.

