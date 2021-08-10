Thugs sentenced over Sheffield city centre fight in which man was stabbed

Sheffield Crown Court heard on August 10 how Nicholas Pandohie, aged 24, and Brooklyn Mason-Brown, aged 25, were involved in a bust-up with others on Carver Street, Sheffield, outside the Crystal Bar.Ben Thomas, prosecuting, said: “Around 3am on October 17, 2019, CCTV was watching the Carver Street area of the city where a group of males have a heated conversation near a car park and a fight breaks out.”Mr Thomas added that Mason-Brown, of Millhouse Road, Birmingham, went after a male, pushing him in the road before taking a knife from his own pocket and stabbing the victim.

Pandohie, of Rubery Lane, Birmingham, also pushed others and punched a male before walking away with other suspects, according to Mr Thomas.

Mr Thomas said: “Mr Mason-Brown had a knife in his pocket and walked off in the direction of West Street, down an alley to Trippet Lane and Mr Mason-Brown seemed to hide the knife.”The fracas was captured on CCTV and further footage showed the knife being disposed of, according to Mr Thomas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how two thugs have been spared from jail after a city centre fracas and a stabbing in Sheffield. Also pictured is an example of a knife.

Mr Thomas said the stab victim suffered two wounds to his chest but they did not appear to be serious.

Mason-Brown, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to affray and to possessing a bladed article, and Pandohie, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to affray.

Chris Aspinall, defending Mason-Brown, said: “This is a young man who is now 25 who prior to this incident in 2019 had not been in trouble with the police and following the incident in 2019 he has not been in trouble with the police again.”

Clarkson Baptiste, defending Pandohie, said: “When Mr Pandohie viewed the footage he was deeply embarrassed by what he saw and his actions were clearly out of character.”

Mr Baptiste added that Pandohie helps his mother who is a single parent and helps his younger brother and he has not reoffended.