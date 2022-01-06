Police and fire crews called to High Street store CEX in Sheffield city centre after break-in
This was the scene at a Sheffield city centre shop as emergency services were called after a suspected break-in.
Both police and firefighters attended the incident, with some people having been concerned that the CEX computer, video and and phones shop, on High Street, was on fire because they had seen smoke coming from the building.
They turned out after receiving a call on Sunday evening and the smoke was found to have been a security measure at the shop.
South Yorkshire Police said they were called at around 7.15pm on Sunday January 2, following reports of a burglary at the shop
A spokesman said: “It is reported that an unknown person had entered the shop via the roof space.”
“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 650 of January 2.”
Witnesses or anyone with information can also report information on crimes anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or filling in an online form.