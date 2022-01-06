Both police and firefighters attended the incident, with some people having been concerned that the CEX computer, video and and phones shop, on High Street, was on fire because they had seen smoke coming from the building.

They turned out after receiving a call on Sunday evening and the smoke was found to have been a security measure at the shop.

Police are investigated reports of a break in at Cex, on High Street, Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said they were called at around 7.15pm on Sunday January 2, following reports of a burglary at the shop

A spokesman said: “It is reported that an unknown person had entered the shop via the roof space.”

“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 650 of January 2.”