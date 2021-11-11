Burglars have targeted these Sheffield areas.

House burglars are on the prowl in these 10 areas of Sheffield - is your neighbourhood being targeted?

Recently released crime stats have revealed the Sheffield areas where burglary is the most prominent.

By Kian Rains
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 10:28 am

Burglars are on the prowl across Sheffield, and these crime statistics have revealed the areas of the city worst affected.

Across the city as a whole, there were 319 incidents reported as burglary in September this year.

Here are the Sheffield areas worst hit by burglars in September 2021.

1. Parson Cross

There were 12 incidents of burglary reported in the Parson Cross area in September 2021

Photo: Google Maps

2. Crookes

There were 19 reported incidents of burglary in the Crookes area in September 2021

Photo: Google Maps

3. Wincobank

There were 10 incidents of burglary reported in the Wincobank area in September 2021

Photo: Google

4. Fir Vale

There were 11 burglaries reported in the Fir Vale area in September 2021

Photo: Google Maps

