House burglars are on the prowl in these 10 areas of Sheffield - is your neighbourhood being targeted?

Burglars are on the prowl across Sheffield, and these crime statistics have revealed the areas of the city worst affected.
Across the city as a whole, there were 319 incidents reported as burglary in September this year.
Here are the Sheffield areas worst hit by burglars in September 2021.
1. Parson Cross
There were 12 incidents of burglary reported in the Parson Cross area in September 2021
Photo: Google Maps
2. Crookes
There were 19 reported incidents of burglary in the Crookes area in September 2021
Photo: Google Maps
3. Wincobank
There were 10 incidents of burglary reported in the Wincobank area in September 2021
Photo: Google
4. Fir Vale
There were 11 burglaries reported in the Fir Vale area in September 2021
Photo: Google Maps