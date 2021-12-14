Concern raised over rise in number of residential burglaries across South Yorkshire

Across South Yorkshire, there were 5.3 residential burglaries reported per 1,000 population in the year up to June 2021.

This compares to a national average of 3.3 in the same period, 4.4 in West Yorkshire and 3.1 in Nottinghamshire.

A report to South Yorkshire’s police and crime panel yesterday (December 13), stated that South Yorkshire Police “have been focusing specifically on tackling residential burglary in line with residents’ priorities.

“Data and force initiatives will be closely monitored to check whether this work is having an impact on keeping burglary at lower levels.”

The report added that recorded levels of residential burglary have increased in quarter two of 2021/22 compared to the previous quarter, but on average levels are lower than those recorded in the same period last year.

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner told the meeting that residential burglary “is something I have been concerned about for some time”.

Kevin Wright, evaluation and scrutiny officer, added that a number of schemes to tackle the issue have been rolled out, particularly the “12 streets” initiative in Barnsley, which saw officers target 12 of the worst affected streets.