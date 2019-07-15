Police and council join forces to tackle issues in Sheffield street
Police and council officials joined forces to tackle issues with anti-social behaviour in a Sheffield street.
South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield Council joined forces to tackle issues associated with a property in Nesfield Way, Firth Park, following a high number of reports of noise pollution, fly-tipping and environmental concerns.
They have served the tenants of the house with a Community Protection Notice, which can result in a criminal record if it is breached.
Sergeant Phil Mackey, who oversaw the police activity, said: “We were receiving a concerning number of reports about issues in this area, some of which could not be dealt with by our officers alone, it needed a multi-agency approach.
“Working alongside the council, we have served a Community Protection Notice warning which we’re hoping will deal with certain elements of the anti-social behaviour being flagged up to us by the local community.
“We’ve also assisted the local authority with enforcement of tenancy conditions and environmental legislation, which has meant a dramatic improvement to the state of the property.
“We were concerned that the local community had seen a lack of action around behaviour that was having a detrimental effect on their lives, it is our role to intervene and use the powers we have to deal with this.
“There has now been intensive action around this property, including engagement with the tenants in order to tackle the anti-social behaviour we were seeing.”
Councillor Paul Wood, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Community Safety at Sheffield City Council, added: “The Safer Neighbourhood Services team, made up of both South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield City Council officers, has worked really effectively to make these significant improvements and we hope residents will be pleased with this outcome.”