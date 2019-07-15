Rape suspect bailed over sex attack in South Yorkshire park
A rape suspect arrested over a sex attack in a South Yorkshire park has been bailed after police questioning.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 10:55
The 21-year-old was arrested after a woman in her 30s was raped in Cudworth Park, Barnsley, at around 1am on Saturday.
South Yorkshire Police said the woman at the centre of the rape probe is being supported by specialist officers trained to deal with sex crimes.
Cudworth Park was sealed off for much of Saturday while forensic examination work was carried out.
Anyone with any information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 61 of July 13.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.