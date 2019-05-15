Police alerted to discovery of body in Doncaster flat

Police officers were deployed to a Doncaster flat following the discovery of a body.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 15 May, 2019, 11:57
A man's body was found in a flat in Edlington, Doncaster, yesterday

The alarm was raised at 5.20pm yesterday following the discovery of the body of a 45-year-old man in a property in Broomhouse Lane, Edlington.

South Yorkshire Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

An inquest will be held.