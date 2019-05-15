Police make more than 10 arrests per week in crackdown on organised crime in Sheffield
More than 10 arrests per week are being made by a specialist police team in Sheffield set up to tackle organised crime groups in the city.
Detective Inspector Jamie Henderson, who runs South Yorkshire Police’s ‘Operation Fortify’ team, said officers arrest between 10 and 15 suspected crime gang members per week.
He said the team is ‘relentless’ in its bid to ‘identify, disrupt and ultimately eradicate organised criminality in the city’.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Since the team was set up it has recovered 10 guns, over 30 knives, £150,000 in cash, 3,000 cannabis plants and a kilo of cocaine.
“Under Fortify, our efforts to tackle organised crime groups (OCGs) in Sheffield are relentless. I manage a team of five sergeants and around 40 constables, whose specific role is to identify, disrupt and ultimately eradicate organised criminality in the city,” said DI Henderson.“There is a lot of excellent work already under way to tackle this type of activity and bring offenders to justice, which has resulted in successful prosecutions and ultimately seen some dangerous criminals, weapons, firearms and drugs taken off our streets.”POLICE: Cannabis, hammer, BB gun and cash found during police raid in SheffieldThe team has also made over 60 safeguarding referrals to social services after identifying vulnerable or young ‘at risk from being exploited’.
DI Henderson added: “I want to send a very clear and powerful message to those who think they can get away with targeting vulnerable people in Sheffield that we will do everything in our power to stop you in your tracks and bring you to justice.”