Residents express shock at rape of woman in Sheffield suburb
Residents have expressed shock at the rape of a woman in a Sheffield suburb in broad daylight.
The 27-year-old victim was attacked on a grassed area off Ulverston Road, Woodseats, at 9.30am yesterday.
Her attacker, who was white and in his late teens, remains at large this morning.
He was wearing a black jacket with a green top underneath, black trousers and black trainers.
Detectives are trawling through CCTV footage in a bid to identify him.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Posting on Facebook, Leanne Watson described the broad daylight attack as ‘terrible’.
Diana Baxendale - Oldroyd said it was ‘very worrying’.
Teresa Dunk said the attack happened in a busy area.
“If this is where I think it is, there are houses across the road and there is a very busy auto electricians next door. Surely someone has seen or heard something,” she posted.
Laura Bainbridge-Hattersley added: “I walked past the police cars and tape earlier and wondered what had gone on. It's horrific.”
Liz Botham said: “This is terrible. Frightens me.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 249 of May 14 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
More to follow.