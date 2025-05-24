WARNING: THIS REPORT CONTAINS A GRAPHIC IMAGE

An elderly woman was savaged by a Pocket Bully she was looking after when it turned on her, South Yorkshire Police have revealed.

The 73-year-old from Rotherham almost lost a limb and needed reconstructive surgery after the attack on Wednesday, May 21. She remains in intensive care.

South Yorkshire Police released this image today to show the extent of the injuries sustained by an elderly woman attacked by a dog in Whiston, Rotherham, this week | SYP

Kimberley Bolan and partner Lee Hirst have been hailed heroes for saving the woman, after responding to screams from a garden on Greystones Road, Whiston, Rotherham, and rushing to her aid.

Chf Insp Emma Cheney said the victim of the Rotherham attack was 'looking after' the dog. | NW

Leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said the outcome could have been very different

“You are more likely to be bitten by a dog in your own home, that is known to you, that is a fact,” she said.

“Every dog can cause harm but certain breeds of greater strength and those with a greater innate aggressive nature cause greater harm, and the size, breed and nature of a dog must be considered when becoming a dog owner; you need to think, does this dog suit my life? You also need to consider who you ask to look after it.

“In this case, the victim was ‘looking’ after the dog. The outcome could have been very different.”

Kimberley and Lee stepped in to save an elderly woman from the dog attack | Contributed

Police believe the dog was a Pocket Bully, a short legged version of the XL Bully breed banned last year.

So far this year, police say they have launched more than 530 investigations into dangerous dogs, with more than 300 people suffering injuries, she added. Of those, 29 victims have been under five years old.

Chf Insp Cheney continued: “We are doing all we can to prevent someone dying as a result of a dog attack. We can’t be everywhere, responsibility and action starts with the owners. Do your part.”

The dog involved in this latest attack was seized and remains in police kennels.

